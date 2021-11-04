CENTRAL CITY, Pa. – The annual free Thanksgiving dinner for residents of the Shade-Central City area will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 25 in the Wilson Community Room, located in the Central City Borough building, at 314 Central Ave.
This year will feature a sit-down dinner as well as carry-out.
Limited delivery will be available to Central City and Cairnbrook residents.
Those interested must sign up by Nov. 19 at the Central City Borough office, or by calling 814-754-8290.
The meal is paid for with donations from area clubs, organizations and individuals.
