LORETTO, Pa. – The 40th annual Red Mass/Law Day, hosted by St. Francis University, will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday at the Loretto campus.
The Most Rev. Mark L. Bartchak, bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Altoona-Johnstown, will be the celebrant and the Rev. Malachi Van Tassell, university president, will deliver the homily.
During the Law Day lunch, John N. McKeegan, president of Mount Aloysius College, is providing the keynote address.
Mass will be held in the Immaculate Conception Chapel and the meal will be at the John F. Kennedy Student Center.
Area judges, lawyers, law enforcement officials and area residents of all faiths are invited to participate.
To register or for more information, contact Vickie Soyka at 814-472-3001 or vsoyka@francis.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.