LORETTO, Pa. – The new Uplift scholarship at St. Francis University will help students enrolled in online associate and bachelor’s degrees.
This offering is being organized through the Francis Worldwide School of Continuing Studies.
The Uplift scholarship will be awarded annually and provide $15,000 each year divided evenly among three adult students who demonstrate financial need.
Joy Thoma, a 1980 graduate of SFU and member of the university’s board of trustees, established the new funding.
Tricia McFadden, dean of Francis Worldwide, said the inaugural recipients are Nadine Kerlin, a management major from Boalsburg, Centre County; Kamron Lewis, a criminal justice major from Fresno County, California; and Victoria Smothers, an organizational leadership major from Johnstown.
For more information, visit www.francis.edu.
