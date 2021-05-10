St. Francis University seniors Dylan Gordon and Lauren Montecalvo were awarded the titles of Mr. and Ms. Frankie this year.
Students who exemplify leadership, achievement, scholarship and service to the school and community are provided this honor.
Montecalvo and Gordon were selected by popular vote by members of the senior class, faculty and administration.
Other finalists for Ms. Frankie were Ashley Nicole Astle, Rebekah Finafrock, Kari Lagan and Jessica Clare Woods; and finalists for the Mr. Frankie were Kei-shon Graham, Joseph Theiss and Jack Weidner.
The Mr. Frankie award has been presented annual since 1936, with the exception of 1944 and 1945 because of World War II, while the Ms. Frankie award has been handed out since 1961.
