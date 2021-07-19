St. Francis University has been named both a Catholic College of Distinction and a College of Distinction for the 2021-22 school year.

The institution received these honors based on excellence in student engagement, a vibrant community, teaching and successful outcomes.

There were four fields of study recognized: education, business, nursing and engineering.

It was also honored for career development for meeting students' career needs through workshops, networking events, individuals sessions and job fairs.

Joshua Byers is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5054. Follow him on Twitter @Journo_Josh.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you