St. Francis University has been named both a Catholic College of Distinction and a College of Distinction for the 2021-22 school year.
The institution received these honors based on excellence in student engagement, a vibrant community, teaching and successful outcomes.
There were four fields of study recognized: education, business, nursing and engineering.
It was also honored for career development for meeting students' career needs through workshops, networking events, individuals sessions and job fairs.
