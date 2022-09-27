LORETTO, Pa. – The St. Francis University Community Blanketeers will begin collecting donations starting Wednesday.
All blankets should be new, handmade and suitable for small hands or laps – approximately 36 by 48 inches.
Washable fabrics and yarns are preferred, although any material is acceptable.
A crib in the entranceway of Scotus Hall is waiting to be filled and, when the collection ends Nov. 2, will be donated to a local family in need.
For more information, contact Melita O’Donnell at modonnell@francis.edu or 814-472-3004.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.