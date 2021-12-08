CHAMPION – A multi-billion dollar company that owns acclaimed ski resorts in Colorado and Vermont is acquiring Seven Springs Mountain Resorts and neighboring Somerset County retreats for approximately $125 million.
Vail Resorts, which operates 37 resorts in destinations such as Vail and Breckenridge, Colorado and Stowe, Vermont, has agreed to buy Seven Springs, Hidden Valley and Laurel Mountain, according to Bob Nutting, Seven Springs' president and CEO, who has owned and operated resorts in the area since 2006.
“Vail Resorts is a perfect successor, with a proven track record of honoring the unique character of each of its resorts,” Nutting said. “They are the industry leader in investing in the guest experience, employee development and environmental stewardship. We are thrilled that the resorts will now become part of Vail Resorts network and are confident that Vail Resorts will continue to invest in what makes these resorts so special.”
Nutting's family also owns the Pittsburgh Pirates baseball team.
Under Nutting's ownership, Sevens Springs has seen upgrades to the slope experience, renovated its 418-room hotel, added spas and expanded activities.
Through a partnership with the state, Laurel Mountain Resort was reopened after years of dormancy in 2016 and the trio of resorts have now been marketed to winter sports enthusiasts as a package of destinations to explore and enjoy.
Employment vaulted from 900 to more than 1,700 during the peak ski season, while summer employment has been as high as 1,000, company officials said.
"It has been an honor to be a part of their incredible growth for more than a decade as we leave each resort a much stronger community asset than we found it," Nutting said.
But Vail (NYSE: MTN) brings a track record of serving as a "global" resort operator – with outdoor destinations in three countries and a history of investment in the guest experience in ways other operators cannot, Nutting said.
Vail and Breckenridge routinely rank among the nation's best resorts.
The company already owns five resorts in Pennsylvania, including two in the Poconos. The closest is Whitetail Resort, a smaller site in southern Franklin County that usually operates on a shorter season.
Vail CEO Kristen Lynch said Somerset County's trio of resorts will be a "perfect complement" to their existing list of ski sites, while also better introducing them to new markets.
“As a company, we have been focused on acquiring resorts near major metropolitan areas as we know many skiers and riders build their passion for the sport close to home," Lynch said. "These great ski areas in Pennsylvania are a perfect complement to our existing resorts, creating a much stronger connection and compelling offering to our current and future guests in Pittsburgh as well as those in other critical markets such as Washington, D.C., Baltimore and Cleveland.”
The deal is expected to close next year and the "vast majority" of each resorts' employees would be retained, Vail officials wrote.
Ski and snowboard enthusiasts shouldn't expect to see changes of any kind this winter.
In a press release, Seven Springs officials said each resort's winter operations will continue as usual through the 2021-2022 season, which already debuted at Seven Springs last week.
"Current passholders, hotel guests, as well as group and event leaders will not be affected through the transition of ownership," company officials wrote.
Vail Resorts plans to add access to the three resorts’ passholders to select Epic Pass products for the 2022-23 North American ski and ride season, meaning passes would be available to enable skiers to access the Somerset County resorts and, perhaps a number of others, through one season pass.
While Vail is acquiring each resort's mountain operations, Seven Springs motel and conference center and other amenities, Nutting's group will remain a nearby player in the four-season resort neighborhood, details show.
Seven Springs Mountain Resort Inc. will retain Highlands Market, Sporting Clays at Seven Springs, Seven Springs Golf Course and Hidden Valley Golf Club as well as Highlands Resort Realty and "certain real estate owned and held for potential future development."
“We look forward to remaining actively committed to and engaged in the greater Laurel Highlands community," Nutting said.
