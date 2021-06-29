Seven physicians completing their residency training at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center are joining the hospital’s full-time medical staff.
This is one of the residency program’s most successful years for retaining graduates, hospital leaders said.
“As a teaching hospital, we are proud of our commitment to educating future generations of physicians and providing a variety of rigorous clinical experiences to complement their academic training,” said Dr. Richard Wozniak, director of graduate medical education.
“This year, we are particularly pleased that many of our graduates from this deep talent pipeline have decided to stay within our health system to treat and care for our patients locally while, making our community healthier.”
The new staff members include three of this year’s eight emergency medicine residency graduates and one of last year’s graduates returning to join the emergency department staff.
Emergency Medicine Chairman Dr. Matthew Perry said the new specialists will bolster care in the emergency room.
“It’s important that we train young physicians to provide quality care for our community,” Perry said. “It’s excellent for our staffing. We have every confidence in the training program. It’s second to none. We are producing top-notch physicians.”
Those joining the emergency department staff include:
- Dr. Mario DeYulis, an Ebensburg native and Central Cambria High School graduate, who completed his medical education at the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine. While an undergraduate at Juniata College, DeYulis participated in Conemaugh Health System’s Mentoring in Medicine program.
- Dr. Doug Pazehoski, a Greensburg native who graduated from the University of Pittsburgh and Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine at Seton Hill.
- Dr. Colton Rishor-Olney, who completed his medical education at Pacific Northwest University of Health Sciences in Yakima, Washington.
- Dr. Joseph Pietropaoli, a graduate of Ross University School of Medicine in Dominica. In addition to completing Conemaugh’s emergency medicine residency last year, Pietropaoli completed Geisinger Health System’s primary care sports medicine fellowship and earned a master’s degree in health science through Johns Hopkins University Bloomberg School of Public Health.
Two family medicine residency graduates have accepted assignments with Conemaugh:
- Dr. Jason Burmeister joins the family medicine residency faculty and will see patients at Conemaugh Family Medical Center at Memorial’s main campus. Burmeister completed his medical education at St. George’s University School of Medicine in Grenada. He also studied at Columbia University and earned his master’s degree in psychology at the New School for Social Research, both in New York.
- Dr. Choodamani Aryal will join the Conemaugh Physician Group – Family Medicine and practice primary care in the Conemaugh facility under construction at 815 Second St., Cresson. He completed his medical education at Kathmandu Medical College in Nepal.
Dr. Jennifer Silvis is a graduate of the general surgery residency and will return to Conemaugh in October, specializing in surgical critical care. A graduate of Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine, Silvis is completing a fellowship in acute care surgery with a special focus in surgical critical care, trauma surgery, and emergency surgery at the University of Connecticut, Hartford Hospital. She is a Beaver County native, a Sidman resident and an alumnus of the Indiana University of Pennsylvania and the University of Pennsylvania.
She has served in the Air Force since 2003 and currently has dual assignments as a flight surgeon and general surgeon for critical care air transport. She completed combat tours of duty to Afghanistan and Iraq, and was awarded the prestigious John M. Templeton Jr. Military Call to Service Scholarship in 2018 while a resident at Conemaugh.
