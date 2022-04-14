EBENSBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency was in Cambria County on Thursday to mark National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week and to salute the work of those professionals locally.
“Telecommunicators are the lifeline of Cambria County residents and visitors looking to get help in an emergency situation,” PEMA 911 Deputy Jeff Boyle said. “They are a key part of the emergency response team and do things such as provide life-saving instructions to callers, or dispatch resources to respond to incidents, or check on first responders to make sure that they have everything that they need for their safety and perform many more duties to serve and protect the public.”
Emergency Management Coordinator and 911 Director Art Martynuska described 911 as the fourth leg of emergency services.
“911 is truly the fourth leg of emergency services and day in and day out, 365 days a year these people are ready to answer the call,” he said. “Their professionalism, their dedication to duty shines above all of that and when other people are going home or sleeping, or spending holidays with their families our 911 dispatchers and dispatchers all across the commonwealth are on duty. so we’re very proud to have these folks, not only during national telecommunicators week when we honor them but we try to honor them all year around because the efforts they put forward are truly lifesaving efforts.”
There are more 2,500 in those roles across the state and 30 in Cambria County. More than 220,000 emergency calls were answered in 2021.
President Commissioner Tom Chernisky said that the telecommunicators are “going to get that worst call.”
“That person’s in panic, that person is going through chaos and we have a person calm on 911 telecommunicator answering the phone to get help to get a first-responder,” he said.
Commissioner Scott Hunt described the telecommunicators as “truly amazing individuals” for their skillset.
Commissioner William “B.J.” Smith said that his family uses the services of the telecommunicators frequently.
“I just marvel at the people – when all around you are losing it, these people can just keep you calm,” he said. “It’s one of the great things about telecommunicators. They’re near and dear to my heart.”
