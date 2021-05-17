ArtHouse6 and Pennsylvania Highlands Community College will present “Downtown Salon: Women Art and Activism” from 6 to 8 p.m. June 7, 14, 21 and 28, in person at the gallery, 126 Walnut St., downtown Johnstown, and via Zoom.
The series of four conversations will be hosted by Johnstown artist Jo Novelli-Blasko and will focus on women artists who challenge the status quo through their art.
Each session will be followed by a group discussion.
Cost is $59. To register, visit www.pennhighlands.edu/workforce-community/personal-enrichment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.