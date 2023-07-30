Cambria County
Monday: Pulled turkey with gravy, whipped potatoes with chives, sweet corn, white bread and cookie.
Tuesday: Chicken, spinach and cranberry salad with dressing, mixed greens and spinach, pickled diced beets, bread stick and cake.
Wednesday: Swiss steak with onion gravy, whipped potatoes, diced carrots, wheat bread and blushed pears.
Thursday: Hawaiian chicken, rice, vegetables, fruit and cookie.
Friday: Burgundy glazed meatballs, buttered noodles, roasted Brussels sprouts, wheat bread and mandarin oranges.
Somerset County
Monday: Macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, three bean salad and pineapple tidbits.
Tuesday: Chicken patty with cheese on wheat bun, broccoli salad, applesauce and milk.
Wednesday: Stuffed pepper, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, citrus salad and milk.
Thursday: Beef barley soup, ham salad sandwich, coleslaw, fruit cup, crackers and milk.
Friday: Lasagna, mixed green salad with eggs, orange, Italian bread and milk.
Somerset County Meals on Wheels
Monday: Dinner: Chicken patty, mixed vegetables, scalloped potatoes, pickled beets and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, tuna salad sandwich, applesauce and raisins.
Tuesday: Dinner: Fish, parsley potatoes, corn, tossed salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, cheese sandwich, peaches and orange.
Wednesday: Dinner: Spaghetti, carrots, Italian bread, coleslaw and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, peanut butter sandwich, mandarin oranges and banana.
Thursday: Dinner: Ham, yams, peas and carrots, cottage cheese, vegetable sticks and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, chicken salad sandwich, pears, melon and berries.
Friday: Dinner: Chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, broccoli, kidney bean salad and dessert. Supper: Bread, apricots and melon.
