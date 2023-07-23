Cambria County
Monday: Roast pork, gravy, mashed potatoes, peas and tropical fruit salad.
Tuesday: Chopped steak, gravy, baked potato, succotash, melon fruit cup.
Wednesday: Ham, green beans and potatoes, mixed green salad with eggs, diced peaches and blueberry yogurt.
Thursday: Roast turkey, gravy, stuffing, seasonal salad, cranberry salad and oatmeal cookie.
Friday: Potato-crusted cod, tartar sauce, seasoned whole mini potatoes, vegetables, apple and wheat roll.
Somerset County
Monday: Orange-glazed chicken breast, buttered pasta, vegetables, wheat bread and pineapple tidbits.
Tuesday: Warm roast beef sandwich, roasted Parmesan potatoes, carrots and banana.
Wednesday: Tuna salad sandwich, creamy coleslaw and mandarin oranges.
Thursday: Breaded chicken Parmesan with shredded cheese, rotini with marinara sauce, Italian green beans, bread stick and mixed fruit.
Friday: Cheeseburger, creamy potato soup with crackers and fruit.
Somerset County Meals on Wheels
Monday: Dinner: Hamburger casserole, baked apples, beets, carrot-raisin salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, egg salad sandwich, mandarin oranges and raisins.
Tuesday: Dinner: Chicken and gravy, stuffing, mixed vegetables, tossed salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, ham sandwich, banana and apricots.
Wednesday: Dinner: Macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, green beans, church slaw and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, peanut butter sandwich, pineapple and apple.
Thursday: Dinner: Roast pork, mashed potatoes, broccoli, picked beets and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, turkey salad sandwich, orange and mixed fruit.
Friday: Dinner: Fish in white sauce, parsley potatoes, minted carrots, pasta salad and dessert. Supper: Bread, pears and melon.
