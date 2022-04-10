Cambria County
Monday: Turkey with gravy, mashed potatoes, corn, wheat bread and cookie.
Tuesday: Egg salad sandwich, tomato soup with crackers and cinnamon applesauce.
Wednesday: Hearty beef stroganoff, buttered noodles, peas, dinner roll and fruit.
Thursday: Pineapple-glazed ham balls, sweet potatoes, broccoli, wheat bread and pears.
Friday: Center closed.
Somerset County
Monday: Porcupine meatballs, au gratin potatoes, vegetables, diced pears and sugar cookie.
Tuesday: Hot dog, potato salad and citrus fruit salad.
Wednesday: Chicken rice soup, tuna salad sandwich, coleslaw, applesauce and crackers.
Thursday: Lasagna, mixed green salad with cheese, banana and Italian bread.
Friday: Center closed.
Somerset County Meals on Wheels
Monday: Dinner: Salisbury steak, rice, Mexican corn, Russian beet salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, peanut butter sandwich, pineapple and raisins.
Tuesday: Dinner: Pork, yams, green beans, tossed salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, chicken salad sandwich, mandarin oranges and apple.
Wednesday: Dinner: Fish, beets, corn bread, coleslaw and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, peanut butter sandwich, mandarin oranges and banana.
Thursday: Dinner: Chicken, scalloped potatoes, mixed vegetables, creamed cucumbers and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, egg salad sandwich, apricots and melon.
Friday: Dinner: Roast turkey and gravy, stuffing, green beans, carrot-raisin salad and dessert. Supper: Bread, peaches and orange.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.