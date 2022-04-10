Cambria County

Monday: Turkey with gravy, mashed potatoes, corn, wheat bread and cookie.

Tuesday: Egg salad sandwich, tomato soup with crackers and cinnamon applesauce.

Wednesday: Hearty beef stroganoff, buttered noodles, peas, dinner roll and fruit.

Thursday: Pineapple-glazed ham balls, sweet potatoes, broccoli, wheat bread and pears.

Friday: Center closed.

Somerset County

Monday: Porcupine meatballs, au gratin potatoes, vegetables, diced pears and sugar cookie.

Tuesday: Hot dog, potato salad and citrus fruit salad.

Wednesday: Chicken rice soup, tuna salad sandwich, coleslaw, applesauce and crackers.

Thursday: Lasagna, mixed green salad with cheese, banana and Italian bread.

Friday: Center closed.

Somerset County Meals on Wheels

Monday: Dinner: Salisbury steak, rice, Mexican corn, Russian beet salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, peanut butter sandwich, pineapple and raisins.

Tuesday: Dinner: Pork, yams, green beans, tossed salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, chicken salad sandwich, mandarin oranges and apple.

Wednesday: Dinner: Fish, beets, corn bread, coleslaw and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, peanut butter sandwich, mandarin oranges and banana.

Thursday: Dinner: Chicken, scalloped potatoes, mixed vegetables, creamed cucumbers and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, egg salad sandwich, apricots and melon.

Friday: Dinner: Roast turkey and gravy, stuffing, green beans, carrot-raisin salad and dessert. Supper: Bread, peaches and orange.

