Cambria County
Monday: Cheese omelet, sausage patty, breakfast potatoes, English muffin with jelly and apple juice.
Tuesday: Roast beef with gravy, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, white bread and pudding.
Wednesday: Mango barbecued chicken breast, brown rice, carrots, wheat bread and orange.
Thursday: Stadium hot dog with sauerkraut, cheesy potatoes and warm peach crisp.
Friday: Seafood salad over mixed greens, bean soup with crackers, dinner roll and tropical fruit.
Somerset County
Monday: Chicken cordon bleu, parsley potatoes, vegetables, orange, cake and milk.
Tuesday: Ham potpie, mixed green salad with cheese, applesauce, rye bread and milk.
Wednesday: Chicken rice soup, tuna salad sandwich, tomato salad, fruit cocktail, crackers and milk.
Thursday: Porcupine meatballs, au gratin potatoes, vegetables, citrus salad and milk.
Friday: Kielbasa, brown rice pilaf, Brussels sprouts, tropical fruit salad and milk.
Somerset County Meals on Wheels
Monday: Dinner: Beef stroganoff, noodles, baked apples, mixed vegetables, copper penny salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, egg salad sandwich, melon and pears.
Tuesday: Dinner: Pulled pork, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, pea salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, cheese sandwich, fruit cocktail and orange.
Wednesday: Dinner: Chicken divan, rice, mixed vegetables, coleslaw and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, bologna sandwich, banana and peaches.
Thursday: Dinner: Tuna patty, scalloped potatoes, peas, three bean salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, peanut butter sandwich, apricots and apple.
Friday: Dinner: Ham loaf, yams, broccoli, rice salad and dessert. Supper: Bread, mandarin oranges and melon.
