Cambria County

Monday: Cheese omelet, sausage patty, breakfast potatoes, English muffin with jelly and apple juice.

Tuesday: Roast beef with gravy, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, white bread and pudding.

Wednesday: Mango barbecued chicken breast, brown rice, carrots, wheat bread and orange.

Thursday: Stadium hot dog with sauerkraut, cheesy potatoes and warm peach crisp.

Friday: Seafood salad over mixed greens, bean soup with crackers, dinner roll and tropical fruit.

Somerset County

Monday: Chicken cordon bleu, parsley potatoes, vegetables, orange, cake and milk.

Tuesday: Ham potpie, mixed green salad with cheese, applesauce, rye bread and milk.

Wednesday: Chicken rice soup, tuna salad sandwich, tomato salad, fruit cocktail, crackers and milk.

Thursday: Porcupine meatballs, au gratin potatoes, vegetables, citrus salad and milk.

Friday: Kielbasa, brown rice pilaf, Brussels sprouts, tropical fruit salad and milk.

Somerset County Meals on Wheels

Monday: Dinner: Beef stroganoff, noodles, baked apples, mixed vegetables, copper penny salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, egg salad sandwich, melon and pears.

Tuesday: Dinner: Pulled pork, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, pea salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, cheese sandwich, fruit cocktail and orange.

Wednesday: Dinner: Chicken divan, rice, mixed vegetables, coleslaw and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, bologna sandwich, banana and peaches.

Thursday: Dinner: Tuna patty, scalloped potatoes, peas, three bean salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, peanut butter sandwich, apricots and apple.

Friday: Dinner: Ham loaf, yams, broccoli, rice salad and dessert. Supper: Bread, mandarin oranges and melon.

