Cambria County
Today: Bacon cheeseburger, potato soup with crackers and pineapple tidbits.
Tuesday: Crispy chicken salad, mixed greens with diced chicken, vegetable soup with crackers, dinner roll and fruit.
Wednesday: Diced turkey with gravy, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, wheat bread and cookie.
Thursday: Roasted pork with apples, blended rice, mixed vegetables, mini biscuit with jelly and fruit.
Friday: Crab cake slider, Parmesan noodles, baked beans and mandarin oranges.
Somerset County
Monday: Chopped steak with gravy, parsley red potatoes, vegetables, apricot halves and dinner roll.
Tuesday: Chicken cordon bleu with gravy, mashed potatoes, vegetables and apple.
Wednesday: Macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, three-bean salad and diced pears.
Thursday: Baked chicken with gravy, mashed potatoes, vegetables, fruit salad and chocolate chip cookie.
Friday: Potato-crusted cod, tartar sauce, au gratin potatoes, Brussels sprouts, fruit cocktail and wheat roll.
Somerset County Meals on Wheels
The menu is not available at this time.
