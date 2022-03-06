Cambria County
Monday: Spaghetti and meatballs, pasta with sauce, Parmesan corn, garlic bread sticks and mixed fruit salad.
Tuesday: Open-faced hot turkey with gravy, whipped potatoes with chives, mixed vegetables, bread and cookie.
Wednesday: Hawaiian chicken, rice pilaf, vegetables, pears and dinner roll.
Thursday: Chili, cheddar cheese, mashed potatoes, corn bread and applesauce.
Friday: Potato-crusted fish, macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, wheat bread and fruit.
Somerset County
Monday: Roast turkey with gravy, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce and carrot cake.
Tuesday: Macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, three-bean salad and clementine.
Wednesday: Chopped steak with gravy, parsley red potatoes, Brussels sprouts, fruit medley and wheat bread.
Thursday: Stuffed chicken with gravy, mashed potatoes, peas and pineapple tidbits.
Friday: Breaded fish, pierogies, vegetables, church slaw, banana and dinner roll.
Somerset County Meals on Wheels
Monday: Dinner: Hamburger casserole, baked apples, beets, carrot raisin salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, egg salad sandwich, mandarin oranges and raisins.
Tuesday: Dinner: Chicken and gravy, stuffing, mixed vegetables, tossed salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, ham sandwich, banana and apricots.
Wednesday: Dinner: Macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, green beans, church slaw and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, peanut butter sandwich, pineapple and apple.
Thursday: Dinner: Roast pork, mashed potatoes, broccoli, pickled beets and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, turkey salad sandwich, orange and mixed fruit.
Friday: Dinner: Fish in white sauce, parsley potatoes, minted carrots, pasta salad and dessert. Supper: Bread, pears and melon.
