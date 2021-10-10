Cambria County
Monday: Hot turkey sandwich with gravy, whipped potatoes with chives, mixed vegetables, white bread and cookie.
Tuesday: Crispy chicken salad, vegetable soup with crackers, dinner roll and peaches.
Wednesday: Chili, mashed potatoes, corn bread and applesauce.
Thursday: Salmon cake with white wine cream sauce, au gratin potatoes, broccoli, wheat bread and pudding.
Friday: Creamy chicken divan, white rice, green beans, Italian bread sticks and mandarin oranges.
Somerset County
Monday: Center closed.
Tuesday: Chicken patty with cheese on wheat bun, sliced tomato with lettuce, carrot raisin salad and apple.
Wednesday: Beef noodle soup, egg salad sandwich, pineapple tidbits and church slaw.
Thursday: Chili with cheese, mixed green salad with egg, mandarin orange and corn muffin.
Friday: Italian chicken breast, parsley red potatoes, broccoli and apricot halves.
Somerset County Meals on Wheels
Monday: Dinner: Roast beef, mashed potatoes, carrots, coleslaw and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, peanut butter sandwich, applesauce and raisins.
Tuesday: Dinner: Swedish meatballs, noodles, green beans, tossed salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, egg salad sandwich, mandarin oranges and apple.
Wednesday: Dinner: Pork patty, yams, limas, broccoli salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, tuna salad sandwich, pineapple and orange.
Thursday: Dinner: Chicken and gravy, stuffing, candied carrots, pickled beets and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, roast beef sandwich, pears and banana.
Friday: Dinner: Crab cakes, parsley potatoes, peas, cooked vegetable salad and dessert. Supper: Bread, apricots and melon.
