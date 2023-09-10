Cambria County

Monday: Warm roast beef sandwich, roasted parmesan potatoes, carrots and banana.

Tuesday: Ham salad sandwich, creamy coleslaw and orange.

Wednesday: Orange glazed chicken breast, buttered pasta, vegetables, wheat bread and pineapple tidbits.

Thursday: Baked ham with gravy, whipped potatoes, peas and carrots, dinner roll and cookie.

Friday: Chicken parmesan, rotini with sauce, tossed salad, Italian bread and mixed fruit.

Somerset County

Monday: Chicken cordon bleu with gravy, mashed potatoes, broccoli, melon cup, yellow cake with icing and milk.

Tuesday: Stuffed pepper, mashed potatoes, corn, fruit cocktail and milk.

Wednesday: Italian marinated pork chop, scalloped potatoes, vegetables, applesauce, wheat dinner roll and milk.

Thursday: Vegetarian vegetable soup, chicken salad on bun, carrot raisin salad, plum, crackers and milk.

Friday: Beef ravioli, mixed green salad, mozzarella cheese stick, pineapple tidbits, Italian bread and milk.

Somerset County Meals on Wheels

Monday: Dinner: Chicken Parmesan, buttered pasta, mixed vegetables, coleslaw and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, tuna salad sandwich, applesauce and raisins.

Tuesday: Dinner: Lemon tarragon fish, scalloped potatoes, peas, creamed lettuce and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, peanut butter sandwich, fruit cocktail and grapes.

Wednesday: Dinner: Chicken a la King, rice, broccoli, Jell-O and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, bologna sandwich, pears and oranges. 

Thursday: Dinner: Meatloaf, yams, lima beans, cucumber salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, cheese sandwich, pineapple and banana.

Friday: Dinner: Pork, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, Italian potato salad and dessert. Supper: Bread, apricots and melon.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you