Cambria County
Monday: Warm roast beef sandwich, roasted parmesan potatoes, carrots and banana.
Tuesday: Ham salad sandwich, creamy coleslaw and orange.
Wednesday: Orange glazed chicken breast, buttered pasta, vegetables, wheat bread and pineapple tidbits.
Thursday: Baked ham with gravy, whipped potatoes, peas and carrots, dinner roll and cookie.
Friday: Chicken parmesan, rotini with sauce, tossed salad, Italian bread and mixed fruit.
Somerset County
Monday: Chicken cordon bleu with gravy, mashed potatoes, broccoli, melon cup, yellow cake with icing and milk.
Tuesday: Stuffed pepper, mashed potatoes, corn, fruit cocktail and milk.
Wednesday: Italian marinated pork chop, scalloped potatoes, vegetables, applesauce, wheat dinner roll and milk.
Thursday: Vegetarian vegetable soup, chicken salad on bun, carrot raisin salad, plum, crackers and milk.
Friday: Beef ravioli, mixed green salad, mozzarella cheese stick, pineapple tidbits, Italian bread and milk.
Somerset County Meals on Wheels
Monday: Dinner: Chicken Parmesan, buttered pasta, mixed vegetables, coleslaw and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, tuna salad sandwich, applesauce and raisins.
Tuesday: Dinner: Lemon tarragon fish, scalloped potatoes, peas, creamed lettuce and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, peanut butter sandwich, fruit cocktail and grapes.
Wednesday: Dinner: Chicken a la King, rice, broccoli, Jell-O and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, bologna sandwich, pears and oranges.
Thursday: Dinner: Meatloaf, yams, lima beans, cucumber salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, cheese sandwich, pineapple and banana.
Friday: Dinner: Pork, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, Italian potato salad and dessert. Supper: Bread, apricots and melon.
