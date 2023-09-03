Cambria County
Monday: Center closed.
Tuesday: Sloppy Joes, ranch-roasted potatoes, green beans and fruit mix.
Wednesday: Turkey chef salad, vegetable soup, dinner roll and Jell-O.
Thursday: Baked meatloaf with gravy, baked potato, corn, white bread and fruit.
Friday: Chicken and biscuits, mixed vegetables, mini biscuits and diced peaches.
Somerset County
Monday: Center closed.
Tuesday: Stuffed chicken breast with gravy, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, fruit medley and milk.
Wednesday: Porcupine meatballs, parslied red potatoes, green beans, orange, wheat dinner roll and milk.
Thursday: Beef barley soup, egg salad sandwich, tomato salad, cheese stick, citrus salad, crackers and milk.
Friday: Roast turkey with gravy, mashed potatoes, Brussels sprouts, cranberry salad, rice raisin desert and milk.
Somerset County Meals on Wheels
Monday: Dinner: Pork patties, scalloped potatoes, carrots, three-bean salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, peanut butter sandwich, melon and pears.
Tuesday: Dinner: Meatballs, rice, green beans, tossed salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, cheese sandwich, orange and pineapple.
Wednesday: Dinner: Ham, yams, peas, coleslaw and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, egg salad sandwich, banana and peaches.
Thursday: Dinner: Baked breaded fish, parsley potatoes, beets, waxed bean salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, ham salad sandwich, apricots and grapes.
Friday: Dinner: Pepper steak, au gratin potatoes, spinach, macaroni salad and dessert. Supper: Bread, hard-boiled egg, mixed fruit and apple.
