Cambria County
Monday: Pulled turkey with gravy, whipped potatoes with chives, sweet corn, white bread and cookie.
Tuesday: Cheeseburger, creamy potato soup with crackers and fruit.
Wednesday: Chicken, spinach and cranberry salad with dressing, mixed greens and spinach, pickled diced beets, bread stick and blushed pears.
Thursday: Swiss steak with onion gravy, whipped potatoes, diced carrots, wheat bread and birthday cake.
Friday: Hawaiian pork loin, blended rice, vegetables, fruit and cookie.
Somerset County
Monday: Macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, three-bean salad, apple and milk.
Tuesday: Baked chicken with gravy, brown rice pilaf, sliced carrots, mandarin oranges and milk.
Wednesday: Sliced ham with pineapple sauce, sweet potato patty, vegetables, baked apples and milk.
Thursday: Spaghetti with meatballs, green beans, melon fruit salad, cheddar cheese stick, Italian bread and milk.
Friday: fish sandwich, marinated pasta salad, tropical fruit salad and milk.
Somerset County Meals on Wheels
Monday: Dinner: Hamburger casserole, baked apples, beets, carrot raisin salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, egg salad sandwich, mandarin oranges and raisins.
Tuesday: Dinner: Chicken and gravy, stuffing, mixed vegetables, tossed salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, ham sandwich, banana and apricots.
Wednesday: Dinner: Macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, green beans, church slaw and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, peanut butter sandwich, pineapple and apple.
Thursday: Dinner: Roast pork, mashed potatoes, broccoli, pickled beets and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, turkey salad sandwich, orange and mixed fruit.
Friday: Dinner: Fish in white sauce, parsley potatoes, minted carrots, pasta salad and dessert. Supper: Bread, pears and melon.
