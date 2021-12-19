Cambria County
Monday: Chicken bruschetta, pesto pasta, vegetables, dinner roll and pudding.
Tuesday: Spaghetti and meatballs, pasta with sauce, Parmesan corn, garlic breadstick and fruit.
Wednesday: Swiss steak with onion gravy, cabbage and noodles, diced carrots, wheat bread and fruit cocktail.
Thursday: Baked ham with gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans, dinner roll and pears.
Friday: Center closed.
Somerset County
Monday: Stuffed chicken breast with gravy, rice pilaf, broccoli florets, fruit, salad, cherry lattice pie and dinner roll.
Tuesday: Ham, green beans and potatoes, mixed green salad with cheese, citrus salad and wheat dinner roll.
Wednesday: Creamed chicken over biscuit, peas and carrots, tropical fruit salad and cottage cheese.
Thursday: Beef pot roast, mixed green salad with eggs, mandarin oranges and corn muffin.
Friday: Center closed.
Somerset County Meals on Wheels
Monday: Dinner: Salisbury steak, rice, Mexican corn, Russian beet salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, peanut butter sandwich, pineapple and raisins.
Tuesday: Dinner: Fish, scalloped potatoes, green beans, tossed salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, chicken salad sandwich, mandarin oranges and apple.
Wednesday: Dinner: Chicken and stuffing, mashed potatoes, baked corn, coleslaw and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, peanut butter sandwich, mandarin oranges and banana.
Thursday: Dinner: Macaroni and cheese, green beans, stewed tomatoes, creamed cucumbers and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, egg salad sandwich, apricots and melon.
Friday: Dinner: Baked ham, yams, broccoli and cauliflower, carrot-raisin salad and dessert. Supper: Bread, peaches and orange.
