Cambria County
Monday: Salisbury steak with gravy, baked potato, broccoli, wheat bread and Jell-O.
Tuesday: Grilled chicken with peach glaze, whipped potatoes with chives, mixed vegetables, white bread and cookie.
Wednesday: Swedish meatballs with gravy, buttered noodles, peas, dinner roll and diced pears.
Thursday: Unstuffed cabbage roll with sauce, garlic whipped potatoes, carrots, white bread and pudding.
Friday: Barbecued pork ribette, parsley potatoes, green beans and fresh fruit.
Somerset County
Monday: Honey mustard, marinated pork chop, au gratin potatoes, glazed carrots, apricot halves, rye bread with margarine and milk.
Tuesday: Salisbury steak with gravy, mashed potatoes, succotash, peach, wheat dinner roll and milk.
Wednesday: Macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, three-bean salad, pineapple tidbits and milk.
Thursday: Beef pot roast, mixed green salad, fruit cocktail, peanut butter cookie and milk.
Friday: Cheese omelet, sausage link, orange, whole grain muffin and milk.
Somerset County Meals on Wheels
Monday: Dinner: New Brunswick stew, cornbread, baked apples, carrot raisin salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, cheese sandwich, pears and apple.
Tuesday: Dinner: Tuna patty, creamed potatoes, beets, spinach salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, peanut butter sandwich, apricots and banana.
Wednesday: Dinner: Pork patty, rice pilaf, limas, coleslaw and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, bologna sandwich, pineapple and grapes.
Thursday: Dinner: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes and gravy, mixed vegetables, Jell-O salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, egg salad sandwich, mandarin oranges and apple.
Friday: Dinner: Macaroni and cheese, beets, broccoli, cottage cheese salad and dessert. Supper: Bread, peaches and grapes.
