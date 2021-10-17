Cambria County
Monday: Pineapple glazed ham, whipped potatoes, peas and carrots, wheat bread and peaches.
Tuesday: Turkey Caesar club sandwich, broccoli soup with crackers and blushed pears.
Wednesday: Swiss steak with onion gravy, cabbage and noodles, diced carrots, wheat bread and fruit cocktail.
Thursday: Roasted pork with mushroom sauce, pasta, green beans, wheat bread and pineapple delight.
Friday: Orange-glazed chicken, vegetable rice pilaf, cauliflower and fruit.
Somerset County
Monday: Rigatoni with meat sauce, vegetables, plum and mozzarella cheese stick.
Tuesday: Baked ham with pineapple sauce, yams and apples, Brussels sprouts and diced pears.
Wednesday: Macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, three-bean salad and banana.
Thursday: Beef pepper steak, noodles, sliced carrots and fruit medley.
Friday: Barbecued chicken, potato salad, baked beans and citrus salad.
Somerset County Meals on Wheels
Monday: Dinner: New Brunswick stew, corn bread, baked apples, carrot raisin salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, cheese sandwich, pears and apple.
Tuesday: Dinner: Tuna patty, creamed potatoes, beets, spinach salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, peanut butter sandwich, apricots and banana.
Wednesday: Dinner: Pork patty, rice pilaf, limas, coleslaw and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, bologna sandwich, pineapple and grapes.
Thursday: Dinner: Meat loaf, mashed potatoes and gravy, mixed vegetables, Jell-O salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, egg salad sandwich, mandarin oranges and apple.
Friday: Dinner: Macaroni and cheese, Harvard beets, broccoli, cottage cheese salad and dessert. Supper: Bread, peaches and grapes.
