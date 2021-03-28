Cambria County
Monday: Lasagna with meat sauce and mozzarella topping, mixed vegetables, bread stick and diced peaches.
Tuesday: Kielbassa with sauerkraut topping, cheesy potatoes, green beans and fruit.
Wednesday: White chicken chili, tossed salad, baked potato, mini biscuit and cookie.
Thursday: Pulled turkey and stuffing with gravy, whipped potatoes, carrots and applesauce.
Friday: Center closed.
Somerset County
Monday: Italian marinated pork chop, Spanish rice, winter blend vegetables and applesauce.
Tuesday: Beef ravioli, mixed green salad with cheese, Italian dressing, citrus salad and Italian bread.
Wednesday: Roast turkey with gravy, mashed potatoes, Brussel sprouts, cranberry salad and wheat dinner roll.
Thursday: Barbecued beef sandwich, cheddar cheese rectangle, broccoli salad and diced peaches.
Friday: Center closed.
Somerset County Meals on Wheels
Monday: Dinner: Chicken Parmesan, buttered pasta, mixed vegetables, coleslaw and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, tuna salad sandwich, applesauce and raisins.
Tuesday: Dinner: Lemon tarragon fish, scalloped potatoes, peas, creamed lettuce and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, peanut butter sandwich, fruit cocktail and grapes.
Wednesday: Dinner: Chicken a la King, rice, broccoli, Jell-O and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, bologna sandwich, pears and orange.
Thursday: Dinner: Meatloaf, yams, lima beans, cucumber salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, cheese sandwich, pineapple and banana.
Friday: Dinner: Pork, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, Italian potato salad and dessert. Supper: Bread, apricots and melon.
