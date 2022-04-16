Cambria County
Monday: Honey garlic pork loin, vegetable rice pilaf, cauliflower, white bread and cookie.
Tuesday: Smothered roast beef, scalloped potatoes, peas and onions, Italian bread and mandarin oranges.
Wednesday: Meatball hoagie, Parmesan noodles, green beans and pineapple tidbits.
Thursday: Stuffed cabbage with tomato sauce, garlic whipped potatoes, carrots, white bread and birthday cake.
Friday: Chef salad, vegetable barley soup with crackers, dinner roll and fruit.
Somerset County
Monday: Baked ham with pineapple glaze, sweet potato souffle, green beans, melon fruit salad and lemon meringue pie.
Tuesday: Baked cod loin, pierogies, broccoli and fruit cup.
Wednesday: Kielbassa with sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, sliced carrots, diced peaches and chocolate chip cookie.
Thursday: Ham potpie, mixed green salad with egg, apple and rye bread.
Friday: Creamed chicken over biscuit, peas and carrots, pineapple tidbits and cottage cheese.
Somerset County Meals on Wheels
Monday: Dinner: Pork patty, scalloped potatoes, carrots, three-bean salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, peanut butter sandwich, melon and pears.
Tuesday: Dinner: Meatballs, rice, green beans, tossed salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, cheese sandwich, orange and pineapple.
Wednesday: Dinner: Ham, yams, peas, coleslaw and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, egg salad sandwich, banana and peaches.
Thursday: Dinner: Baked breaded fish, parsley potatoes, beets, waxed bean salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, ham salad sandwich, apricots and grapes.
Friday: Dinner: Pepper steak, au gratin potatoes, spinach, macaroni salad and dessert. Supper: Bread, hard-boiled egg, mixed fruit and apple.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.