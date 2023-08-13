Cambria County
Monday: Creamy Parmesan pork chop, diced potatoes, green beans, white bread and pineapple tidbits.
Tuesday: Chicken cacciatore, blended rice, Brussels sprouts, dinner roll and applesauce.
Wednesday: Pasta and meatballs, tossed salad with tomato, garlic breadstick and mixed fruit salad.
Thursday: Pot roast with gravy, mashed potatoes, coin carrots, Italian bread and birthday cake.
Friday: Southern seafood cake, Parmesan garlic noodles, peas, wheat bread and fruit.
Somerset County
Monday: Meatloaf, scalloped potatoes, broccoli and cauliflower, diced pears and milk.
Tuesday: Creamed chicken over biscuit, mixed vegetables, mandarin oranges, cottage cheese and milk.
Wednesday: Baked ham, sweet potatoes with maple seasoning, green beans, banana, wheat dinner roll and milk.
Thursday: Vegetable lasagna, mixed green salad with egg, pineapple tidbits, Italian bread and milk.
Friday: Fish sandwich with cheese, tartar sauce, lettuce and tomato, marinated pasta salad, fruit medley and milk.
Somerset County Meals on Wheels
Monday: Dinner: Pork patty, yams, limas, Russian beet salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, peanut butter sandwich, applesauce and raisins.
Tuesday: Dinner: Swedish meatballs, noodles, green beans, tossed salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, egg salad sandwich, mandarin oranges and apple.
Wednesday: Dinner: Crab cakes, parsley potato, peas, coleslaw and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, tuna salad sandwich, pineapple and orange.
Thursday: Dinner: Chicken and gravy, scalloped potatoes, candied carrots, creamed cucumbers and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, cheese sandwich, pears and banana.
Friday: Dinner: Roast beef, mashed potatoes, carrots, kidney bean salad and dessert. Supper: Bread, apricots and melon.
