Cambria County
Monday: Salisbury steak with gravy, blended rice, corn and pimentos, white bread and pears.
Tuesday: Mild buffalo chicken salad, baked potato soup with crackers and fruit.
Wednesday: Chicken Marsala with gravy, bowtie pasta, Brussels sprouts, wheat bread and mixed fruit.
Thursday: Baked cabbage roll with sauce, garlic whipped potatoes, carrots, dinner roll and strawberry shortcake.
Friday: Potato-crusted fish, Tuscan macaroni and cheese, Italian green beans, wheat bread and fruit.
Somerset County
Monday: Chopped steak with gravy, mashed potatoes, succotash and melon fruit cup.
Tuesday: Ham, green beans and potatoes, mixed green salad with eggs, diced peaches and blueberry yogurt.
Wednesday: Roast turkey with gravy, mashed potatoes, Brussels sprouts, cranberry salad and oatmeal cookie.
Thursday: Potato crusted cod, seasoned whole mini potatoes, vegetables, apple and wheat roll.
Friday: Macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, three-bean salad and pineapple tidbits.
Somerset County Meals on Wheels
Monday: Dinner: Hamburger casserole, baked apples, beets, carrot raisin salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, egg salad sandwich, mandarin oranges and raisins.
Tuesday: Dinner: Chicken and gravy, stuffing, mixed vegetables, tossed salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, ham sandwich, banana and apricots.
Wednesday: Dinner: Macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, green beans, church slaw and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, peanut butter sandwich, pineapple and apple.
Thursday: Dinner: Roast pork, mashed potatoes, broccoli, pickled beets and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, turkey salad sandwich, orange and mixed fruit.
Friday: Dinner: Fish in white sauce, parsley potatoes, minted carrots, pasta salad and dessert. Supper: Bread, peas and melon.
