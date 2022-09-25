Cambria County
Monday: Barbecued pork riblets, sweet potato bites, baked beans, wheat bread and cookie.
Tuesday: Creamy chicken and biscuit, mixed vegetables and peach crisp.
Wednesday: Cheeseburger, creamy potato soup with crackers and fruit.
Thursday: Chicken breast with gravy, whipped potatoes with chives, sweet corn,
white bread and pineapple delight.
Friday: Creamy vegetable lasagna, green beans, garlic bread stick and mixed fruit.
Somerset County
Monday: Hot dog on bun, pickled egg/beets, citrus fruit salad and peanut butter cookie.
Tuesday: Ham, green beans and potatoes, mixed green salad with cheese, banana and rye bread.
Wednesday: Chicken noodle soup, tuna salad on wheat bun, tomato-cucumber salad and fruit salad.
Thursday: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes with gravy, vegetables, diced peaches and wheat dinner roll.
Friday: Baked smoked sausage, cheesy hash browns, peas, fruit cup and chocolate chip cookie.
