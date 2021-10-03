Cambria County
Monday: Bacon bleu cheeseburger, potato soup with crackers and pineapple tidbits.
Tuesday: Taco salad, Spanish rice, corn and black bean salad, nacho chips and cookie.
Wednesday: Pot roast with gravy, mashed potatoes, carrots, Italian bread and diced pears.
Thursday: Hawaiian pork chop, blended rice pilaf, vegetables and birthday cake.
Friday: Chicken marsala with sauce, pasta, Brussels sprouts, wheat bread and mixed fruit.
Somerset County
Monday: Roast pork with sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, green beans, tropical fruit salad and German chocolate cake.
Tuesday: Creamed chicken over biscuit, peas and carrots, citrus salad and cottage cheese.
Wednesday: Vegetable lasagna, mixed green salad with eggs, Italian dressing, applesauce and Italian bread.
Thursday: Baked cod loin, tartar sauce, macaroni and cheese, vegetables, orange and rye bread.
Friday: Chopped steak with gravy, mashed potatoes, succotash, melon fruit salad and wheat dinner roll.
Somerset County Meals on Wheels
Monday: Dinner: Beef stroganoff, noodles, baked apples, mixed vegetables, copper penny salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, turkey salad sandwich, melon and pears.
Tuesday: Dinner: Pork patty, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, pea salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, beef sandwich, fruit cocktail and orange.
Wednesday: Dinner: Mandarin chicken, rice, mixed vegetables, coleslaw and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, egg salad sandwich, banana and peaches.
Thursday: Dinner: Fish in dill sauce, scalloped potatoes, zucchini and tomatoes, three-bean salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, cheese sandwich, apricots and apple.
Friday: Dinner: Ham loaf, yams, broccoli, rice salad and dessert. Supper: Bread, mandarin oranges and melon.
