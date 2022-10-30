Cambria County
Monday: Baked meatloaf with gravy, baked potato with margarine, peas and carrots, white bread and fruit.
Tuesday: Baked ham with gravy, whipped potatoes, peas and carrots, dinner roll and applesauce.
Wednesday: Pasta primavera, noodles, carrots, breadstick and mixed fruit.
Thursday: Moroccan beef, vegetable rice, oriental vegetables, wheat bread and mandarin oranges.
Friday: Cheese lasagna rollup, Parmesan corn, Italian bread and warm apple cranberry crisp.
Somerset County
Monday: Chicken cordon bleu with gravy, scalloped potatoes, vegetables, apricot halves and Halloween cookie.
Tuesday: Ham pot pie, mixed green salad with egg, diced peaches and wheat dinner roll.
Wednesday: Lasagna, broccoli, mozzarella cheese stick, fruit cup and Italian bread.
Thursday: Honey mustard, marinated pork chop, brown rice pilaf, peas and melon fruit salad.
Friday: Chopped steak with gravy, mashed potatoes, wax beans and apple.
Somerset County Meals on Wheels
The menu is not available at this time.
