Cambria County
Monday: Western omelet with ham, peppers, onions and cheese, sausage patty, breakfast potatoes, English muffin and juice.
Tuesday: Pot roast with gravy, mashed potatoes, carrots, Italian bread and cookie.
Wednesday: Spaghetti and meatballs, pasta with sauce, Italian green beans, garlic bread stick and mixed fruit salad.
Thursday: Creamy Parmesan pork chop, rice pilaf, vegetables, dinner roll and pineapple tidbits.
Friday: Barbecued chicken breast, diced redskin potatoes, coleslaw, wheat bread and warm cinnamon sliced apples.
Somerset County
Monday: Roast pork, sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, green beans, fruit salad and German chocolate cake.
Tuesday: Creamed chicken over biscuit, peas and carrots, citrus salad and cottage cheese.
Wednesday: Vegetable lasagna, mixed green salad with eggs, Italian dressing, applesauce and Italian bread.
Thursday: Baked cod loin, tartar sauce, macaroni and cheese, vegetables, orange and rye bread.
Friday: Chopped steak, mashed potatoes with gravy, succotash, clementine and wheat dinner roll.
Somerset County Meals on Wheels
The menu isn't available at this time.
