Cambria County

Monday: Western omelet with ham, peppers, onions and cheese, sausage patty, breakfast potatoes, English muffin and juice.

Tuesday: Pot roast with gravy, mashed potatoes, carrots, Italian bread and cookie.

Wednesday: Spaghetti and meatballs, pasta with sauce, Italian green beans, garlic bread stick and mixed fruit salad.

Thursday: Creamy Parmesan pork chop, rice pilaf, vegetables, dinner roll and pineapple tidbits.

Friday: Barbecued chicken breast, diced redskin potatoes, coleslaw, wheat bread and warm cinnamon sliced apples.

Somerset County

Monday: Roast pork, sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, green beans, fruit salad and German chocolate cake.

Tuesday: Creamed chicken over biscuit, peas and carrots, citrus salad and cottage cheese.

Wednesday: Vegetable lasagna, mixed green salad with eggs, Italian dressing, applesauce and Italian bread.

Thursday: Baked cod loin, tartar sauce, macaroni and cheese, vegetables, orange and rye bread.

Friday: Chopped steak, mashed potatoes with gravy, succotash, clementine and wheat dinner roll.

Somerset County Meals on Wheels

The menu isn't available at this time.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you