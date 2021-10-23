Cambria County
Monday: Baked meatloaf with gravy, baked potato with margarine, wax beans, wheat bread and cookie.
Tuesday: Chicken and dumplings, coleslaw, buttermilk biscuit and warm cinnamon applesauce.
Wednesday: Potato-crusted fish, macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, wheat bread and fruit.
Thursday: Stuffed pepper with tomato sauce, garlic whipped potatoes, carrots, dinner roll and strawberry shortcake.
Friday: Barbecued pulled pork sandwich, ranch potatoes, baked beans and pineapple tidbits.
Somerset County
Monday: Hot dog, pickled egg and beets, melon fruit salad and sugar cookie.
Tuesday: Salisbury steak with gravy, mashed potatoes, vegetables and mandarin oranges.
Wednesday: Bean with ham soup, chicken salad sandwich, sliced tomato with lettuce and orange.
Thursday: Ham loaf with pineapple glaze, au gratin potatoes, green beans, wax beans and baby carrots, tropical fruit salad and Halloween cookie.
Friday: Stuffed cabbage, mashed potatoes, Italian vegetable blend and diced pears.
Somerset County Meals on Wheels
Monday: Dinner: Salisbury steak, rice, Mexican corn, Russian beet salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, peanut butter sandwich, pineapple and raisins.
Tuesday: Dinner: Pork, yams, green beans, tossed salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, chicken salad sandwich, mandarin oranges and apple.
Wednesday: Dinner: Fish, beets, corn bread, coleslaw and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, peanut butter sandwich, mandarin oranges and banana.
Thursday: Dinner: Chicken, scalloped potatoes, mixed vegetables, creamed cucumbers and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, egg salad sandwich, apricots and melon.
Friday: Dinner: Roast turkey and gravy, stuffing, green beans, carrot-raisin salad and dessert. Supper: Bread, peaches and oranges.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.