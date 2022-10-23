Cambria County
Monday: Sloppy Joe, ranch roasted potatoes, green beans and mandarin oranges.
Tuesday: Turkey chef salad, mixed greens with tomato, vegetable soup, dinner roll and pudding.
Wednesday: Popcorn chicken, whipped potatoes, corn, biscuit and peaches.
Thursday: Stuffed pepper with tomato sauce, garlic whipped potatoes, carrots, wheat bread and Jell-O.
Friday: Sweet and sour pork, rice, broccoli and cauliflower blend, dinner roll and fruit mix.
Somerset County
Monday: Hot dog on bun, pickled egg/beets, melon fruit salad and sugar cookie.
Tuesday: Salisbury steak with gravy, mashed potatoes, vegetables and mandarin oranges.
Wednesday: Bean and ham soup, chicken salad sandwich, with tomato and lettuce, and clementine.
Thursday: Ham loaf with pineapple glaze, au gratin potatoes, green beans, wax beans, carrots, tropical fruit salad.
Friday: Stuffed cabbage, mashed potatoes, Italian vegetable blend and diced pears.
Somerset County Meals on Wheels
