Cambria County
Monday: Barbecued pork, hash browns, green beans, roll and pineapple tidbits.
Tuesday: Chicken breast with gravy, whipped potatoes with chives, sweet corn, white bread and cookie.
Wednesday: Mushroom Swiss burger, creamy potato soup with crackers and fruit.
Thursday: Chicken Alfredo, noodles, broccoli, dinner roll and peaches.
Friday: Center closed.
Somerset County
Monday: Swedish meatballs with gravy over noodles, sliced carrots, clementine and yellow cake.
Tuesday: Vegetable soup, chicken salad sandwich, mozzarella cheese stick and baked apples.
Wednesday: Ham, green beans and potatoes, mixed green salad with cheese, diced peaches and rye bread.
Thursday: Stuffed pepper, mashed potatoes, vegetables, apricot halves and wheat dinner roll.
Friday: Center closed.
Somerset County Meals on Wheels
Menu is not available at this time.
