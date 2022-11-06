Cambria County

Monday: Barbecued pork, hash browns, green beans, roll and pineapple tidbits.

Tuesday: Chicken breast with gravy, whipped potatoes with chives, sweet corn, white bread and cookie.

Wednesday: Mushroom Swiss burger, creamy potato soup with crackers and fruit.

Thursday: Chicken Alfredo, noodles, broccoli, dinner roll and peaches.

Friday: Center closed.

Somerset County

Monday: Swedish meatballs with gravy over noodles, sliced carrots, clementine and yellow cake.

Tuesday: Vegetable soup, chicken salad sandwich, mozzarella cheese stick and baked apples.

Wednesday: Ham, green beans and potatoes, mixed green salad with cheese, diced peaches and rye bread.

Thursday: Stuffed pepper, mashed potatoes, vegetables, apricot halves and wheat dinner roll.

Friday: Center closed.

Somerset County Meals on Wheels

Menu is not available at this time.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you