Cambria County
Monday: Chicken marsala with sauce, buttered parsley noodles, broccoli and cauliflower blend, wheat bread and fruit.
Tuesday: Pot roast with gravy, mashed potatoes, carrots, Italian bread and cookie.
Wednesday: Stadium hot dog with sauerkraut, cheesy potatoes and sliced cinnamon apples.
Thursday: Salisbury steak with gravy, baked potato with margarine, broccoli, wheat bread and Jell-O.
Friday: Chicken stew, coleslaw, buttermilk biscuit and warm peaches.
Somerset County
Monday: Cheeseburger, baked beans, pickled egg/beets and tropical fruit salad.
Tuesday: Baked chicken with gravy, seasoned whole mini potatoes, mixed vegetables and banana.
Wednesday: Salisbury steak with gravy, mashed potatoes, succotash and diced peaches.
Thursday: Vegetable lasagna, mixed green salad with eggs, applesauce and Italian bread.
Friday: Chicken rice soup, ham salad sandwich and melon cup.
Somerset County Meals on Wheels
Menu is not available at this time.
