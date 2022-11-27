Cambria County

Monday: Chicken marsala with sauce, buttered parsley noodles, broccoli and cauliflower blend, wheat bread and fruit.

Tuesday: Pot roast with gravy, mashed potatoes, carrots, Italian bread and cookie.

Wednesday: Stadium hot dog with sauerkraut, cheesy potatoes and sliced cinnamon apples.

Thursday: Salisbury steak with gravy, baked potato with margarine, broccoli, wheat bread and Jell-O.

Friday: Chicken stew, coleslaw, buttermilk biscuit and warm peaches.

Somerset County

Monday: Cheeseburger, baked beans, pickled egg/beets and tropical fruit salad.

Tuesday: Baked chicken with gravy, seasoned whole mini potatoes, mixed vegetables and banana.

Wednesday: Salisbury steak with gravy, mashed potatoes, succotash and diced peaches.

Thursday: Vegetable lasagna, mixed green salad with eggs, applesauce and Italian bread.

Friday: Chicken rice soup, ham salad sandwich and melon cup.

Somerset County Meals on Wheels

Menu is not available at this time.

