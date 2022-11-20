Cambria County

Monday: Western omelet, sausage patty, breakfast potatoes, English muffin with jelly and apple juice.

Tuesday: Barbecued chicken breast, diced redskin potatoes, baked beans, wheat bread and fruit.

Wednesday: Pulled turkey with stuffing and gravy, whipped potatoes, corn, dinner roll and pumpkin fluff.

Thursday: Center closed.

Friday: Center closed.

Somerset County

Monday: Roast turkey with gravy, mashed potatoes, vegetables, cranberry salad and pumpkin pie with topping.

Tuesday: Meatloaf, scalloped potatoes, green beans, orange and wheat bread.

Wednesday: Baked ham with raisin sauce, sweet potatoes, broccoli, fruit cocktail and sugar cookie.

Thursday: Center closed.

Friday: Center closed.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you