Cambria County
Monday: Salisbury steak with gravy, blended rice, corn and pimentos, white bread and pears.
Tuesday: Baked ham slice with gravy, scalloped potatoes, carrots, Italian bread and mandarin oranges.
Wednesday: Roasted turkey with gravy, stuffing, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, dinner roll and pumpkin fluff.
Thursday: Crab cake slider, Parmesan noodles, baked beans, dinner roll and birthday cake.
Friday: Roast beef and dumplings, whipped potatoes, buttermilk biscuit and cinnamon applesauce.
Somerset County
Monday: Macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, three-bean salad and mandarin oranges.
Tuesday: Barbecued chicken, seasoned whole mini potatoes, corn, citrus salad and rye bread.
Wednesday: Chili with cheese, mixed green salad with egg, tropical fruit salad and wheat dinner roll.
Thursday: Potato-crusted cod, pierogies, melon cup and coleslaw.
Friday: Creamed chicken over biscuit, peas and carrots, cottage cheese and pineapple tidbits.
Somerset County Meals on Wheels
Monday: Dinner: Hamburger casserole, baked apples, beets, carrot raisin salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, egg salad sandwich, mandarin oranges and raisins.
Tuesday: Dinner: Chicken and gravy, stuffing, mixed vegetables, tossed salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, ham sandwich, banana and apricots.
Wednesday: Dinner: Macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, green beans, church slaw and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, peanut butter sandwich, pineapple and apple.
Thursday: Dinner: Roast pork, mashed potatoes, broccoli, pickled beets and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, turkey salad sandwich, orange and mixed fruit.
Friday: Dinner: Fish in white sauce, parsley potatoes, minted carrots, pasta salad and dessert. Supper: Bread, pears and melon.
