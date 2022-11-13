Cambria County
Monday: Pepper steak with gravy, whipped potatoes, diced carrots, wheat bread and pears.
Tuesday: Grilled chicken salad, cream of broccoli soup with crackers, dinner roll and pineapple delight.
Wednesday: Burgundy glazed meatballs, buttered noodles, roasted Brussels sprouts, Italian breadstick and mandarin oranges.
Thursday: Roast beef with gravy, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, white bread and birthday cake.
Friday: Hawaiian chicken, rice pilaf, vegetables, dinner roll and mixed fruit.
Somerset County
Monday: Macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, three-bean salad and mandarin oranges.
Tuesday: Barbecued chicken, seasoned whole mini-potatoes, corn, citrus salad and rye bread.
Wednesday: Chili with cheese, mixed green salad with egg, tropical fruit salad and wheat dinner roll.
Thursday: Potato-crusted cod, pierogies, melon fruit salad and coleslaw.
Friday: Creamed chicken over biscuit, peas and carrots, cottage cheese and pineapple tidbits.
Somerset County Meals on Wheels
The menus are not available at this time.
