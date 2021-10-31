Cambria County
Monday: Chicken bruschetta, pesto pasta, vegetables, dinner roll and pudding.
Tuesday: Chef salad, mixed greens, bean soup with crackers, dinner roll and fruit.
Wednesday: Spaghetti and meatballs, pasta with sauce, Parmesan corn, garlic breadstick and mixed fruit salad.
Thursday: Roasted pork with Dijon mushroom sauce, vegetable rice pilaf, green beans, wheat bread and pineapple delight.
Friday: Egg omelet with cheese, sausage patty, breakfast potatoes, wheat English muffin with jelly and orange juice.
Somerset County
Monday: Chicken cordon bleu with gravy, baked potato, vegetables, apricot halves and yellow cake.
Tuesday: Ham potpie, mixed green salad with egg, diced peaches and wheat dinner roll.
Wednesday: Lasagna, broccoli, mozzarella cheese stick, fruit cup and Italian bread.
Thursday: Honey mustard marinated pork chop, brown rice pilaf, peas and melon fruit cup.
Friday: Chopped steak with gravy, mashed potatoes, wax beans and apple.
Somerset County Meals on Wheels
Monday: Dinner: Pork patty, scalloped potatoes, carrots, three-bean salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, peanut butter sandwich, melon and pears.
Tuesday: Dinner: Meatballs, rice, green beans, tossed salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, cheese sandwich, orange and pineapple.
Wednesday: Dinner: Ham, yams, peas, coleslaw and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, egg salad sandwich, banana and peaches.
Thursday: Dinner: Baked breaded fish, parsley potatoes, beets, wax bean salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, ham salad sandwich, apricots and grapes.
Friday: Dinner: Pepper steak, au gratin potatoes, spinach, macaroni salad and dessert. Supper: Bread, hard-boiled egg, mixed fruit and apple.
