Cambria County
Monday: Swedish meatballs, buttered noodles, roasted Brussels sprouts, Italian breadstick and mandarin oranges.
Tuesday: Pepper steak with gravy, cabbage and noodles, diced carrots, wheat bread and sunset peaches.
Wednesday: Hawaiian chicken, blended rice, vegetables, white bread and fruit.
Thursday: Baked lemon pepper white fish, macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, wheat bread and strawberry shortcake.
Friday: Grilled chicken salad, cream of broccoli soup with crackers, dinner roll and pears.
Somerset County
Monday: Stuffed chicken breast with gravy, mashed potatoes, broccoli, melon cup and Boston cream pie.
Tuesday: Vegetable soup, egg salad sandwich, fruit cocktail, cottage cheese and crackers.
Wednesday: Salisbury steak with gravy, parsley potatoes, mixed vegetables and banana.
Thursday: Ham loaf with pineapple glaze, scalloped potatoes, glazed carrots, fruit medley and dinner roll.
Friday: Baked cod, tartar sauce, pierogies, vegetables, diced peaches and coleslaw.
Somerset County Meals on Wheels
Monday: Dinner: Chicken patty, mixed vegetables, scalloped potatoes, pickled beets and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, cheese sandwich, applesauce and raisins.
Tuesday: Dinner: Fish, parsley potatoes, corn, tossed salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, sandwich spread, peaches and orange.
Wednesday: Dinner: Spaghetti, carrots, Italian bread, coleslaw and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, peanut butter sandwich, mandarin oranges and banana.
Thursday: Dinner: Ham, yams, peas and carrots, cottage cheese, vegetable sticks and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, chicken salad sandwich, pears and melon and berries.
Friday: Dinner: Chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, broccoli, kidney bean salad and dessert. Supper: Bread, apricots and melon.
