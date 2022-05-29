Cambria County
Monday: Center closed.
Tuesday: Cheeseburger, macaroni salad, baked beans and fruit.
Wednesday: Pulled turkey with gravy, mashed potatoes, corn, white bread and cookie.
Thursday: Hearty beef stroganoff, buttered noodles, peas, dinner roll and fruit.
Friday: Pineapple-glazed ham balls, sweet potatoes, broccoli, wheat bread and pears.
Somerset County
Monday: Center closed.
Tuesday: Roast pork with gravy, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, melon fruit salad and wheat roll.
Wednesday: Macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, three-bean salad and fruit medley.
Thursday: Baked ham, pineapple sauce, sweet potato souffle, Brussels sprouts and diced pears.
Friday: Spaghetti and meatballs, mixed green salad with cheese and tropical fruit salad.
Somerset County Meals on Wheels
Monday: Dinner: New Brunswick stew, corn bread, baked apples, carrot raisin salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, cheese sandwich, pears and apple.
Tuesday: Dinner: Tuna patty, creamed potatoes, beets, spinach salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, peanut butter sandwich, apricots and banana.
Wednesday: Dinner: Pork patty, rice pilaf, limas, coleslaw and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, bologna sandwich, pineapple and grapes.
Thursday: Dinner: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes and gravy, mixed vegetables, Jell-O salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, egg salad sandwich, mandarin oranges and apple.
Friday: Dinner: Ham, yams, green beans, cottage cheese sandwich and dessert. Supper: Bread, peaches and grapes.
