Cambria County
Monday: Center closed.
Tuesday: Baked meatloaf with gravy, baked potato, corn, white bread and fruit.
Wednesday: Chicken and biscuits, mixed vegetables, mini biscuits and diced peaches.
Thursday: Glazed baked ham, scalloped potatoes, peas and carrots, dinner roll and cookie.
Friday: Tuna salad sandwich, coleslaw and orange.
Somerset County
Monday: Center closed.
Tuesday: Roast turkey, gravy, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, melon fruit salad and wheat roll.
Wednesday: Macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, three-bean salad and pineapple tidbits.
Thursday: Baked smoked, sausage, brown rice pilaf, vegetables and fruit cup.
Friday: Vegetable lasagna, mixed green salad with eggs, Italian dressing, fruit cocktail and Italian bread.
Somerset County Meals on Wheels
Monday: Dinner: Hamburger casserole, baked apples, beets, carrot raisin salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, egg salad sandwich, mandarin oranges and raisins.
Tuesday: Dinner: Chicken and gravy, stuffing, mixed vegetables, tossed salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, ham sandwich, banana and apricots.
Wednesday: Dinner: Macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, green beans, church slaw and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, peanut butter sandwich, pineapple and apple.
Thursday: Dinner: Roast pork, mashed potatoes, broccoli, pickled beets and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, turkey salad sandwich, orange and mixed fruit.
Friday: Dinner: Fish in white sauce, parsley potatoes, minted carrots, pasta salad and dessert. Supper: Bread, pears and melon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.