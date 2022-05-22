Cambria County
Monday: Fiesta chicken burrito bowl, cilantro lime rice, black beans and mandarin oranges.
Tuesday: Warm roast beef and cheddar sandwich, summer corn chowder with crackers and pudding.
Wednesday: Stadium hot dog, sauerkraut, cheesy potatoes and sliced cinnamon apples.
Thursday: Stuffed peppers with tomato sauce, garlic whipped potatoes, carrots, dinner roll and cookie.
Friday: Salisbury steak with gravy, baked potato with margarine, broccoli, wheat bread and diced peaches.
Somerset County
Monday: Hot dog on bun, baked butter beans, macaroni salad, fruit salad and apple pie.
Tuesday: Stuffed peppers, mashed potatoes, green beans and mandarin oranges.
Wednesday: Ham pot pie, mixed green salad with eggs, fruit cup and rye bread.
Thursday: Beef noodle soup, chicken salad sandwich, cole slaw, apple and crackers.
Friday: Egg omelet with cheese, sausage link, citrus salad, muffin and V8 juice.
Somerset County Meals on Wheels
Monday: Dinner: Roast beef, mashed potatoes, carrots, coleslaw and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, peanut butter sandwich, applesauce and raisins.
Tuesday: Dinner: Swedish meatball, noodles, green beans, tossed salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, egg salad sandwich, mandarin oranges and apple.
Wednesday: Dinner: Pork patty, yams, limas, broccoli salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, tuna salad sandwich, pineapple and orange.
Thursday: Dinner: Chicken and gravy, stuffing, candied carrots, pickled beets and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, roast beef sandwich, pears and banana.
Friday: Dinner: Fish, scalloped potatoes, peas, cooked vegetable salad and dessert. Supper: Bread, apricots and melon.
