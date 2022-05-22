Cambria County

Monday: Fiesta chicken burrito bowl, cilantro lime rice, black beans and mandarin oranges.

Tuesday: Warm roast beef and cheddar sandwich, summer corn chowder with crackers and pudding.

Wednesday: Stadium hot dog, sauerkraut, cheesy potatoes and sliced cinnamon apples.

Thursday: Stuffed peppers with tomato sauce, garlic whipped potatoes, carrots, dinner roll and cookie.

Friday: Salisbury steak with gravy, baked potato with margarine, broccoli, wheat bread and diced peaches.

Somerset County

Monday: Hot dog on bun, baked butter beans, macaroni salad, fruit salad and apple pie.

Tuesday: Stuffed peppers, mashed potatoes, green beans and mandarin oranges.

Wednesday: Ham pot pie, mixed green salad with eggs, fruit cup and rye bread.

Thursday: Beef noodle soup, chicken salad sandwich, cole slaw, apple and crackers.

Friday: Egg omelet with cheese, sausage link, citrus salad, muffin and V8 juice.

Somerset County Meals on Wheels

Monday: Dinner: Roast beef, mashed potatoes, carrots, coleslaw and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, peanut butter sandwich, applesauce and raisins.

Tuesday: Dinner: Swedish meatball, noodles, green beans, tossed salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, egg salad sandwich, mandarin oranges and apple.

Wednesday: Dinner: Pork patty, yams, limas, broccoli salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, tuna salad sandwich, pineapple and orange.

Thursday: Dinner: Chicken and gravy, stuffing, candied carrots, pickled beets and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, roast beef sandwich, pears and banana.

Friday: Dinner: Fish, scalloped potatoes, peas, cooked vegetable salad and dessert. Supper: Bread, apricots and melon.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you