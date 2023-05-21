Cambria County
Monday: Sweet and sour chicken, rice, broccoli and cauliflower blend, wheat bread and fruit.
Tuesday: Turkey chef salad, mixed greens, vegetable soup, dinner roll and Jell-O.
Wednesday: Parmesan chicken over lemon asparagus pasta, Italian green beans, Italian bread and pears.
Thursday: Cheeseburger, potato salad, baked beans and sliced cinnamon apples.
Friday: Pizza casserole, green beans, Italian bread and applesauce.
Somerset County
Monday: Hot dog on bun, grape tomatoes, baked butter beans, macaroni salad, fruit and apple pie.
Tuesday: Stuffed peppers, mashed potatoes, green beans and mandarin oranges.
Wednesday: Ham potpie, mixed green salad with eggs, fruit cup and rye bread.
Thursday: Beef barley soup, chicken salad, bread, cucumber/tomato salad, apple and crackers.
Friday: Egg omelet with cheese, sausage link, citrus salad, muffin and V8 juice.
Somerset County Meals on Wheels
Monday: Dinner: Chicken Parmesan, buttered pasta, mixed vegetables, coleslaw and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, tuna salad sandwich, applesauce and raisins.
Tuesday: Dinner: Lemon tarragon fish, scalloped potatoes, peas, creamed lettuce and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, peanut butter sandwich, fruit cocktail and grapes.
Wednesday: Dinner: Chicken a la King, rice, broccoli, Jell-O and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, bologna sandwich, pears and orange.
Thursday: Dinner: Meatloaf, yams, lima beans, cucumber salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, cheese sandwich, pineapple and banana.
Friday: Dinner: Pork, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, Italian potato salad and dessert. Supper: Bread, apricots and melon.
