Cambria County
Monday: Egg omelet with cheese, sausage patty, breakfast potatoes, English muffin with jelly and fruit.
Tuesday: Beef taco salad, corn and bean salad, tortilla chips and cookie.
Wednesday: Teriyaki and lemongrass chicken, dumplings, vegetable rice pilaf, green beans, wheat bread and pineapple.
Thursday: Homestyle pot roast with gravy, mashed potatoes, carrots, white bread and birthday cake.
Friday: Pasta and meatballs, pasta with marinara, Parmesan corn, garlic bread stick and mixed fruit salad.
Somerset County
Monday: Ham barbecue sandwich, marinated pasta salad, church slaw and fruit cocktail.
Tuesday: Spaghetti with meatballs, mixed green salad with cheese, applesauce and Italian bread.
Wednesday: Italian marinated pork chop, cheesy hash browns, broccoli and cauliflower, cabbage, pineapple and marshmallow salad.
Thursday: Beef pot roast, cucumber and tomato salad, tropical fruit salad, cottage cheese and wheat dinner roll.
Friday: Creamed chicken over biscuit, peas and carrots, mozzarella cheese stick and orange.
Somerset County Meals on Wheels
Monday: Dinner: Beef stroganoff, noodles, baked apples, mixed vegetables, copper penny salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, turkey salad sandwich, melon and pears.
Tuesday: Dinner: Pork patty, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, pea salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, beef sandwich, fruit cocktail and orange.
Wednesday: Dinner: Mandarin chicken, rice, mixed vegetables, coleslaw and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, egg salad sandwich, banana and peaches.
Thursday: Dinner: Fish in dill sauce, scalloped potatoes, zucchini and tomatoes, three-bean salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, cheese sandwich, apricots and apple.
Friday: Dinner: Ham loaf, yams, broccoli, rice salad and dessert. Supper: Bread, mandarin oranges and melon.
