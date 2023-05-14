Cambria County
Monday: Swedish meatballs with gravy, buttered noodles, peas, white bread and fruit.
Tuesday: Baked pollock, macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, wheat bread and mandarin oranges.
Wednesday: Taco salad, tortilla chips, corn with pimentos and pineapple.
Thursday: Meat loaf, garlic whipped potatoes, corn, dinner roll and birthday cake.
Friday: Roasted pork with peach glaze, whipped potatoes with chives, mixed vegetables, wheat bread and cookie.
Somerset County
Monday: Stuffed chicken breast with gravy, mashed potatoes, broccoli, melon cup and Boston cream pie.
Tuesday: Lasagna, mixed green salad with cheese, applesauce and Italian bread.
Wednesday: Breaded pork chop, au gratin potatoes, Italian green beans and fruit cocktail.
Thursday: Beef pot roast, coleslaw, tropical fruit salad, cottage cheese and wheat dinner roll.
Friday: Creamed chicken over biscuit, peas and carrots, mozzarella cheese stick and orange.
Somerset County Meals on Wheels
Monday: Dinner: Pork patty, scalloped potatoes, carrots, three-bean salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, peanut butter sandwich, melon and pears.
Tuesday: Dinner: Meatballs, rice, green beans, tossed salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, cheese sandwich, orange and pineapple.
Wednesday: Dinner: Ham, yams, peas, coleslaw and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, egg salad sandwich, banana and peaches.
Thursday: Dinner: Baked breaded fish, parsley potatoes, beets, waxed bean salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, ham salad sandwich, apricots and grapes.
Friday: Dinner: Pepper steak, au gratin potatoes, spinach, macaroni salad and dessert. Supper: Bread, hard-boiled egg, mixed fruit and apple.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.