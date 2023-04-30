Cambria County
Monday: Creamy Parmesan pork chop, diced potatoes, green beans, dinner roll and pineapple tidbits.
Tuesday: Mango barbecued chicken breast, brown rice, carrots, wheat bread and orange.
Wednesday: Western omelet, sausage patty, breakfast potatoes, English muffin with jelly and apple juice.
Thursday: Pasta and meatballs, tossed salad, garlic bread stick and mixed fruit salad.
Friday: Southern seafood cake, Parmesan garlic noodles, peas, dinner roll and fruit.
Somerset County
Monday: Macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, three-bean salad, fruit medley and chocolate cake.
Tuesday: Chopped steak, gravy, mashed potatoes, vegetables and apple.
Wednesday: Ham, green beans and potatoes, mixed green salad with egg, diced pears and rye bread.
Thursday: Baked chicken, gravy, seasoned white mini potatoes, Brussels sprouts, mandarin oranges and corn muffin.
Friday: Stuffed cabbage, mashed potatoes, corn, pineapple tidbits and yogurt.
Somerset County Meals on Wheels
Monday: Dinner: New Brunswick stew, corn bread, baked apples, carrot raisin salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, cheese sandwich, pears and apple.
Tuesday: Dinner: Tuna patty, creamed potatoes, beets, spinach salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, peanut butter sandwich, apricots and banana.
Wednesday: Dinner: Pork patty, rice pilaf, limas, coleslaw and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, bologna sandwich, pineapple and grapes.
Thursday: Dinner: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes and gravy, mixed vegetables, Jell-O salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, egg salad sandwich, mandarin oranges and apples.
Friday: Dinner: Macaroni and cheese, beets, broccoli, cottage cheese salad and dessert. Supper: Bread, peaches and grapes.
