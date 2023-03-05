Cambria County

Monday: Chicken Marsala with sauce, rice pilaf, broccoli and cauliflower blend, wheat bread and fruit.

Tuesday: Chicken stew, pepper slaw, whole grain buttermilk biscuit and warm peaches.

Wednesday: Stadium hot dog, cheesy potatoes and sliced cinnamon apples.

Thursday: Salisbury steak with gravy, baked potato with margarine, broccoli, wheat bread and Jell-O.

Friday: Creamy vegetable lasagna, Italian green beans, garlic bread stick and applesauce.

Somerset County

Monday: Roast turkey with gravy, mashed potatoes, vegetables, cranberry sauce and carrot cake.

Tuesday: Macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, three-bean salad and clementine.

Wednesday: Chopped steak with gravy, parsley red potatoes, Brussels sprouts, fruit medley and wheat bread.

Thursday: Beef barley soup, chicken salad sandwich, pasta salad, apple and crackers.

Friday: Breaded fish, pierogies, vegetables, church slaw and banana.

