Cambria County
Monday: Baked meatloaf with gravy, baked potato with margarine, corn, white bread and fruit cocktail.
Tuesday: Turkey Caesar club sandwich, broccoli soup with crackers and fruit.
Wednesday: Pot roast with gravy, mashed potatoes, carrots, Italian bread and cookie.
Thursday: Roasted pork with Dijon mushroom sauce, vegetable rice pilaf, green beans, wheat bread and blushed pears.
Friday: Not available.
Somerset County
Monday: Italian marinated pork chop, Spanish rice, broccoli and cauliflower and applesauce.
Tuesday: Beef ravioli, mixed green salad with cheese, Italian dressing, citrus salad and Italian bread.
Wednesday: Baked chicken with gravy, mashed potatoes, Brussels sprouts, cranberry salad and wheat dinner roll.
Thursday: Barbecue beef sandwich on wheat bun, mozzarella string cheese, broccoli salad and diced peaches.
Friday: Potato-crusted cod, tartar sauce, cheesy hash browns, vegetables and fruit cup.
Somerset County Meals on Wheels
Monday: Dinner: Roast beef, mashed potatoes, carrots, coleslaw and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, peanut butter sandwich, applesauce and raisins.
Tuesday: Dinner: Swedish meatball noodles, green beans, tossed salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, egg salad sandwich, mandarin oranges and apple.
Wednesday: Dinner: Pork patty, yams, lima beans, broccoli salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, tuna salad sandwich, pineapple and orange.
Thursday: Dinner: Chicken and gravy, stuffing, candied carrots, pickled beets and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, roast beef sandwich, pears and banana.
Friday: Dinner: Crab cakes, parsley potatoes, peas, cooked vegetable salad and dessert. Supper: Bread, apricots and melon.
