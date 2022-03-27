Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

Mostly cloudy with snow showers during the evening. Near record low temperatures. Low 17F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy with snow showers during the evening. Near record low temperatures. Low 17F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%.