Cambria County
Monday: Baked meat loaf with gravy, baked potato with margarine, corn, white bread and fruit.
Tuesday: Baked ham with gravy, whipped potatoes, peas and carrots, dinner roll and cookie.
Wednesday: Pasta primavera, noodles, carrots, breadstick and mixed fruit.
Thursday: Moroccan beef, vegetable rice, vegetables, wheat bread and mandarin oranges.
Friday: Cheese lasagna rollup, tossed salad, Italian bread and fruit.
Somerset County
Monday: Italian marinated pork chop, Spanish rice, broccoli and cauliflower, and applesauce.
Tuesday: Beef ravioli, mixed green salad with cheese, citrus salad and Italian bread.
Wednesday: Baked chicken with gravy, mashed potatoes, Brussels sprouts, cranberry salad and wheat dinner roll.
Thursday: Barbecued beef sandwich, mozzarella string cheese, broccoli salad and diced peaches.
Friday: Potato-crusted cod, tartar sauce, cheesy hash browns, vegetables and fruit cup.
Somerset County Meals on Wheels
Monday: Dinner: Chicken Parmesan, buttered pasta, mixed vegetables, coleslaw and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, tuna salad sandwich, applesauce and raisins.
Tuesday: Dinner: Lemon tarragon fish, scalloped potatoes, peas, creamed lettuce and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, peanut butter sandwich, fruit cocktail and grapes.
Wednesday: Dinner: Chicken a la king, rice, broccoli, Jell-O and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, bologna sandwich, pears and oranges.
Thursday: Dinner: Meat loaf, yams, lima beans, cucumber salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, cheese sandwich, pineapple and banana.
Friday: Dinner: Pork, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, Italian potato salad and dessert. Supper: Bread, apricots and melon.
